Manchester United to appeal Phil Jones' ban for swearing at doping official

Manchester United have informed Uefa that they intend to lodge an appeal against Phil Jones' two-match European ban for swearing at a doping official.

Jones was fined €5,000 (£4,497) and suspended from Tuesday's Super Cup meeting with Real Madrid and United's first Champions League group game by the governing body on Monday.

The 25-year-old was judged to have used 'abusive language' towards a Uefa doping official after being asked to take a test following United's 2-0 Europa League final triumph over Ajax in Stockholm.

United had until Thursday evening to initiate the appeal process and must now submit their written reasons until a Monday deadline. If the appeal fails, Jones could serve an extended ban.

Daley Blind, another United player asked to take a test, was also fined €5,000. It is understood that Blind was reluctant to be tested as requested because he wanted to celebrate the victory with his team-mates.

Jose Mourinho indicated that United would lodge an appeal against Jones' ban and called the suspension 'unfair' while speaking after his side's 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Sampdoria in Dublin.

“It's not a normal match, it's a final, it's a cup, it's a medal, it's the celebration, it's everything,” Mourinho said, suggesting that Uefa should take the context of the match into consideration.

United's victory, which secured a berth in the Champions League group stages for Mourinho's side, came just three days after the attack at Manchester Arena which killed 23 people, including bomber Salman Abedi.

Jones' obligation to participate in the doping control procedure is believed to have prevented him from appearing in a dressing room photograph paying tribute to the victims of the attack.