Police have confirmed they are raiding the Spanish Football Federation headquarters in an anti-corruption investigation.

The president of the federation, Angel Maria Villar, has been arrested as part of the raid. Villar is also the vice-president of both Fifa and Uefa.

Villar’s son, Gorka, as well as several other executives were also arrested on allegations of collusion, fraud and embezzlement, police said in a statement.

A spokesman for Spain’s Guardia Civil told the Associated Press that the raid by police is part of an investigation into its finances and that they raided several offices in Madrid.

