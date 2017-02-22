Leonardo Jardim barely moved for the first 10 minutes. The 42-year-old watched on intently, feet set as if in stone, from one corner of the Etihad Stadium technical area as Manchester City enjoyed the better of the early exchanges.

But a sudden break from Kylian Mbappe, Monaco’s prodigious young forward, down the side he was standing and Jardim sprang into life - all waving arms and screams of encouragement.

It turned out to be the first of many attacks on a scintillating night of Champions League football as the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Thomas Lemar and Mbappe enthralled the Manchester crowd - and the young Portuguese manager.

But for all the work of those young, speedy wingers, it was the grizzled old poachers up front for either side that made the biggest mark on the night. Sergio Aguero’s goalscoring abilities are well-known on these shores, but Radamel Falcao’s name will forever have a black mark against it after two almost comically barren years at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Danijel Subasic - 6 Did well in his one-on-one with Son to deny Tottenham an early lead but will have known he should have done better to stop Kane's penalty.

2/22 Djibril Sidibé - 8 One of Monaco's stand-out players. A real menace down the right, bombing up and down the wing throughout. Found the space well in between Spurs' centre backs for his goal and set up Lemar with an inch-perfect delivery for Monaco's second.

3/22 Kamil Glik - 6 Bullied Tottenham's forward all night as he pulled at their shirts and nipped at their ankles. Eventually got called out for it when he brought down Alli in the box to hand Spurs a penalty.

4/22 Jemerson - 7 Sold defensive performance. Rarely beaten, using his strength and pace to marshal the Monaco backline.

5/22 Benjamin Mendy - 7 Pressed on well like Sidibe and provided the home side with a constant stream of deliveries. Fulfilled his defensive duties for much of the match.

6/22 Bernardo Silva – 8 Fantastic ability to spot gaps and spaces in the game. Both created and enjoyed a number of chances on goal. Such a prospect.

7/22 Fabinho – 7 Comfortable and composed on the ball. Limited Tottenham’s options within the Monaco final third.

8/22 Tiemoue Bakayoko – 7 Defensively solid behind the ball. Linked up well with those around him.

9/22 Thomas Lemar – 8 A menace early on as he pumped ball after ball into the Spurs box. Fired in the winner from a tight angle. A pesk throughout.

10/22 Valere Germain – 7 Not Moncao’s most threatening player but a nuisance nonetheless. Got in well behind the Tottenham defence early on. A bright spark.

11/22 Radamel Falcao – 6 Kept the Spurs back line busy but not his best of games. Enjoyed a few half-chances but never really got in the right space to challenge Lloris.

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 8 Sensational between the sticks. Pulled off a series of phenomenal saves that kept Spurs in the game and denied Monaco an early goal with a penalty stop.

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 5 Provided a reliable source of deliveries on the right, but defensively weak. Both goals came from his side. Out of his depth.

14/22 Eric Dier – 4 Clumsy defending from the England international. Handed Monaco their penalty and never looked comfortable in the position.

15/22 Kevin Wimmer – 4 Lax in his marking, particuarly under the high ball. Struggled to establish a solid partnership with Dier.

16/22 Danny Rose – 6 Far from his best but one of Spurs’ better players. Lively on the ball and kept going to the very end.

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 Picked out some good central passes early on but was repeatedly caught in possession as the game proceeded.

18/22 Harry Winks – 6 Showed his ability and potential in getting out of tight positions. Enjoyed some neat, tidy passing but couldn’t offer anything to help save Spurs.

19/22 Mousa Dembélé – 5 Scrappy, haphazard performance. Battled hard but his frustration clearly got the better of him at times.

20/22 Heung-Min Son – 5 Squandered an early goal-scoring opportunity and repeatedly wasted the good positions he found himself in. Ineffective.

21/22 Dele Alli – 6 Incisive with his passing and enjoyed a few chances in front of goal. Couldn't provide the spark to save Spurs though.

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 Worked hard and registered a few shots on goal but nothing overly testing. His penalty handed Spurs a life line but it wasn’t to be.

Under Jardim, though, Falcao has looked rejuvenated, scoring 23 goals in all competitions - including two on Tuesday night.

It’s not from personal experience that Jardim has been able to offer Falcao support, however.

He doesn’t really have any, at least not as a professional player. Much like his compatriots Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas Boas, Jardim went into coaching from an early age, making his rise all the more impressive.

Starting in the Portuguese third tier on the island of Madeira in his mid-twenties, Jardim won promotions with two clubs in the lower leagues before a third place finish with SC Braga in the Primeira Division saw him move to Olympiakos.

Leonardo Jardim addresses his players ( Getty Images)

After that spell ended early, Jardim returned to take over at Sporting following their disastrous seventh placed finish in 2013. He guided them to second in his only season in charge.

While at the Estádio José Alvalade, and in his first two seasons at Monaco since, Jardim gained something of a reputation for playing dull, pragmatic football.

But he’s blown that idea out of the water this season. His Monaco side have scored 76 goals in 26 league games - the most of any side in Europe’s top five divisions - playing some of the most entertaining football on the continent.

Monaco possess a side bursting with young talent. The likes of Mbappe (18), Lemar (21), Bernardo Silva (22) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (22) have all been linked away with big money moves this year but for now they're performing under Jardim, a coach who enthuses his players.

"He is a manager who is very close to his players. He really likes to give us confidence, but he also challenges us," says Geoffrey Kondogbia, a talent who Monaco couldn't hold onto amid a huge offer from Inter Milan last year.

Kylian Mbappe is one of Monaco's bright young things ( Getty )

Jardim, one of Europe’s most promising young managers, has put that all together after the club moved away from trying to compete with the big spending of Paris St-Germain and seeing themselves out-muscled financially. Turning instead to the recruitment of France and Europe's finest youth is finally paying off, and Monaco sit three points clear of their rivals at Ligue 1’s summit.

In spite of that success and his previous victories over English clubs - Jardim’s side beat Arsenal in the 2015 Champions League knockout stage and did the double over Tottenham in this year’s group stages - there hasn’t been as much desire to poach the manager as there has for his young players.

The biggest teams have been hesitant to hire Portuguese coaches straight from Portugal in recent years - Jorge Jesus being the notable example - perhaps owing to Villas-Boas’ dreadful spells at Chelsea, Spurs and Inter.

Jorge Jesus has been linked to top jobs but remained in Portugal with Benfica and Sporting (AP)

His job at Monaco, however, is making people sit up and pay attention.

And the feeling is mutual, with Jardim admitting this week that he would one day love to work in the Premier League following rumours of interest from Arsenal.

"The Premier League is a very important championship, perhaps the most important in Europe,” the 42-year-old said.

“Everybody would one day like to have the opportunity to work there.”

If his upward trajectory continues, there’s a sense that this is a man who Premier League supporters are about to get to know a lot better.

Judging by Tuesday night, it would be one hell of a ride.