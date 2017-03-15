Paris Saint-Germain’s anger with their stunning Champions League exit shows no signs of abating after it emerged that the French club have sent a five-page dossier to Uefa to complain about the performance if the referee during their 6-1 defeat by Barcelona last Wednesday.

PSG looked all but guaranteed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals following their 4-0 victory in Paris last month, but the tie was turned on its head as Barcelona became the first team to overcome a four-goal deficit during the knockout stage of the European Cup.

The game did not go without its controversy though, with the Parisian side deeply unhappy with referee Deniz Aytekin, and they have since employed a team of experts that includes former international referees to compile a list of the errors that the German referee allegedly made during the 6-1 defeat, according to The Telegraph.

Aytekin awarded Barcelona two penalties during the Nou Camp encounter, and PSG are unhappy with the way he handled pressure from the Catalan side’s players when making key decisions during the match.

They have also raised decisions that went in Barcelona’s favour that were deemed questionable, with video evidence and photographs included to back-up their arguments. One such incident was the decision to book the Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez, for diving, only to award him a penalty after appearing to go down to the ground just as easily in the 90th minute.

Another case surrounds the failure to award PSG a spotkick when Javier Mascherano appeared to foul Angel Di Maria in the area, with the Barcelona defender admitting afterwards that he believed it was a penalty. “It is clear that I did foul Di Maria but I think that is not the reason why we eliminated PSG,” Mascherano said after the match.

Barcelona vs PSG player ratings







1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Was rarely tested on an evening when all the action was taking further place up the pitch. Did his job when called upon. Getty

2/22 Gerard Piqué - 7 Defiant and resilient throughout, displaying composure at the back and technical ability on the ball too. Getty Images

3/22 Javier Mascherano - 7 Gave his all. Showed his intent from the start, putting in a series of important challenges and blocks. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Samuel Umtiti - 7 Dominant in the air and dominated in his battles with Cavani. Getty Images

5/22 Rafinha - 6 Dangerous in drifting in from the flank and excellent in finding the right space but some of his deliveries were off the mark. Nonetheless, proved to be a nuisance for much of the night. Getty

6/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 It was a scrappy and frantic night for the Spaniard. His challenges were mistimed and his passes misjudged but his energy was still invaluable in Barcelona's pressing game. Getty Images

7/22 Ivan Rakitic - 7 A bundle of enegery throughout. His challenges were vital in breaking up PSG's forward game but almost cost Barcelona the game in allowing Kurzawa to set up Cavani for his away goal. Getty Images

8/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 Pulled the strings for much of the, playing passes left, right and centre, and wasn't afriad to try his luck from outside the box. Dwindled in influence as the game wore on. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Lionel Messi - 7 Here, there, everywhere. It was another trademark performance from the Argentine but on this occasion he wasn't the man who Barcelona turned to. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Luis Suárez - 7 Showcased the best of his poaching abilities to snatch Barcelona's first goal and proved to be a menace for the entire 95 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Neymar - 9 Absolutely sensational. Was instrinsic to Barcelona's late fightback, scoring their first fourth and fifth goal before setting up Sergi Roberto's winner with an exquisite assist. Getty

12/22 Kevin Trapp - 5 Poor decision-making handed Barca their first and failed to effectively deal with Iniesta's back-pass for the second. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Thomas Meunier - 4 His ill-timed foul on Neymar handed Barca their first penalty and third goal. Let down by sloppy mistakes. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Marquinhos - 4 Should have done much better for Barcelona's second, failing to assert himself against Iniesta inside his own box. It was night to forget in all for him. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Thiago Silva - 6 As ever, Silva was PSG's warrior. But although he rarely shirked a challenge even he was suspectible to lapses in concentration tonight and poor decision-making. Getty Images

16/22 Layvin Kurzawa - 4 His disastrous attempt at a goal-line clearance handed Barcelona their second and he clearly struggled against Rafinha's pace and trickery. Impressive assist for Cavani's goal but, in all, the occasion appeared to get to him. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Adrien Rabiot - 5 Failed to deal with Barcelona's high-intense approach and incessant press. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marco Verratti - 6 Started well but grew increasingly timid and quiet as the game wore on. Conceded a number of unnecessary challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Blaise Matuidi - 4 Little of note to say. Looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

20/22 Lucas Moura - 5 Kept himself busy in the first half but was repeatedly targeted by Barcelona's enforcers and struggled to shine as a result. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Edinson Cavani - 6 Did what was asked of him in expertly clinching PSG's vital away goal. Should have converted an early second-half chance though. Let down by his team-mates. Getty Images

22/22 Julian Draxler - 5 Another player who failed to live up to the big occasion. AFP/Getty Images

But despite the dossier being sent to Uefa, PSG are not asking for the match to be replayed, despite the presence of a petition to have such an order put on Barcelona that has already gained more than 200,000 signatures.

PSG have also raised separate incidents that include the awarding of the first penalty to Barcelona, an apparent stamp by Neymar on PSG defender Marquinhos, a handball by Barca defenderGerard Pique and also a shirt pull from the Spain international that was not picked up by any of the match officials.