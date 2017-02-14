Paris Saint-Germain have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the past four seasons and Unai Emery will want to continue that trend.

The Spaniard's side have endured a disappointing Ligue 1 campaign so far but their challenging tie against Barcelona this week will come as a much-needed distraction.

With Monaco leading the way domestically, Emery will be hopeful his side can relieve the pressure by getting a positive result on Tuesday evening.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, meanwhile, is experiencing similar problems. The Catalans are one point behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings, but their rivals could open up a seven-point gap if they win their two games in hand.

The return of the European football is therefore a welcome one, but this clash of giants is no guaranteed win for Barcelona. PSG have lost just once in their last 42 Champions League home games. That sole defeat came at the hands of Barça, who claimed a 3-1 quarter-final win in April 2015.

What time does it kick-off?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 14 February.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport are streaming this Champions League match free to all viewers as a Valentine’s Day treat. To stream the Champions League game, all you have to do is tune into BT Sport Showcase on Freeview Channel 59.

Regular subscribers can tune into the match on BT Sport 2 or BT Sport 2 HD to enjoy the live stream of the game.

It’s a big game for…

Julian Draxler: The 23-year-old attacking midfielder moved to the Ligue 1 champions from Wolfsburg in the January transfer window for a fee of £34million. Since his arrival the Germany international has injected dynamism and enthusiasm into Emery’s side but has not scored since his debut goal against Rennes six games ago. In what will be his Champions League bow for the club, he will be eager to put on an impressive display.

Best stat

PSG have never beat Barcelona at the Nou Camp so will need to take advantage of Tuesday night’s home tie.

Remember when…

PSG's last victory over Barcelona came in their action-packed 3-2 win in a Champions League Group F game in the 2014/15 campaign.

Player to watch…

Edinson Cavani: Cavani is the focal point of PSG's attack and is their main source of goals, netting 31 times this season. The 29-year-old seems to have come into his own since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s summer departure to Manchester United and on Tuesday night, Barcelona will have to be mindful of the Uruguayan poacher.

Past three-meetings…

Barcelona 2 Paris Saint-Germain 0

Champions League, April 2015

Paris Saint-Germain 1 Barcelona 3

Champions League, April 2015

Barcelona 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Champions League, December 2014

Form guide…

PSG: WDWWWW

Barcelona: WDWWDW

Odds…

Provided by 888sport

PSG to win: 47/20

Barcelona to win: 11/9

Draw: 49/20