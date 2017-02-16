He may have failed to get his name on the scoresheet, but Cristiano Ronaldo shone in Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback win at home to Napoli on Wednesday night, with the 32-year-old setting a new personal best for assists provided in the competition.

Real fell behind after just eight minutes to an in-form Napoli, with Lorenzo Insigne cutely chipping the ball around an out of position Keylor Navas.

But Real Madrid were not behind for long. Karim Benzema headed home the equaliser 11 minutes later, with Toni Kroos and a sensational volley from Casemiro sealing an important first-leg victory.

Ronaldo set up Kroos for Madrid’s second goal: his fifth assist in eight Champions League appearances, which marks a new personal best.

The forward also registered five key passes making him the most creative player on the pitch. Luka Modric and Insigne trailed behind him in joint second-place, with three each.

But despite Ronaldo’s increased productivity, he is actually enduring his worst ever Champions League goal drought.

Ronaldo was Madrid's most creative player against Napoli ( Getty Images)

His failure to score against Napoli means that he has now gone 523 minutes without scoring in the competition.

Ronaldo in fact has only scored two goals in the Champions League this season. They came in Madrid’s first two group games, against Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund respectively.