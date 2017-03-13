Real Madrid and Barcelona face prospect of three Clásicos in 11 days

Barcelona and Real Madrid face the worrying prospect of three Clásico encounters within the space of 11 days this April if the two La Liga teams are drawn against other in the Champions League.

Title defenders Madrid comfortably booked their place in the last eight of the competition after beating Napoli 6-2 on aggregate last week.

For Luis Enrique’s men it was an altogether different story as the Catalans overturned a first-leg four-goal deficit to beat Paris Saint-German 6-5 in one of the greatest comebacks in European football.

1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

But with Barcelona and Madrid now through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there’s every chance the two teams could be drawn against one another.

Should this be the case, Real and Madrid will go head-to-head across two legs in mid-April before then facing off against one another in the league on April 23.

With the quarter-finals of the Champions League set to take place on the 11/12th April, this could see the Clásico played out three times across 11 days.

Such a schedule would be particularly concerning for Zinedine Zidane’s men who host city rivals Atletico the weekend before the quarter-finals.

A similar scenario has played out before. In the 2010/11 season, Barcelona and Madrid met in the semi-finals of the Champions League towards the end of April, from which the Catalans emerged triumphant, having previously played each other 11 days before in La Liga.