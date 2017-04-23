Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings

Lionel Messi scored in the last minute of stoppage time to give Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Real Madrid on Sunday, leaving the Spanish league title race wide open.

Messi netted from inside the area after a cross by Jordi Alba two minutes into stoppage time of the clasico, leaving the rivals level on points at the top of the table.

Barcelona sit top, ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker, but Madrid still have a game in hand over their long-standing rivals.

Casemiro had put the hosts ahead in the 28th and Messi equalised five minutes later after evading two defenders inside the area for his first goal at the Bernabeu since 2014.

Ivan Rakitic put Barcelona ahead with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute, but Madrid still found the strength to equalise with substitute James Rodriguez in the 85th. That was despite playing a man down from the 77th after a foul by Sergio Ramos on Messi.

How did we rate each player in the thrilling encounter at the Bernabeu? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

