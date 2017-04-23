  1. Sport
Real Madrid vs Barcelona el clasico player ratings: Lionel Messi shines as Cristiano Ronaldo stumbles

How did we rate the players in a thrilling encounter at the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings

  • 1/22 Keylor Navas - 8 out of 10

  • 2/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10

  • 3/22 Nacho - 5 out of 10

  • 4/22 Sergio Ramos - 4 out of 10

  • 5/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10

  • 6/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10

  • 7/22 Casemiro - 6 out of 10

  • 8/22 Toni Kroos - 5 out of 10

  • 9/22 Gareth Bale - 4 out of 10

  • 10/22 Karim Benzema - 5 out of 10

  • 11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 out of 10

  • 12/22 Andre ter Stegen - 8 out of 10

  • 13/22 Sergi Roberto - 7 out of 10

  • 14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 5 out of 10

  • 15/22 Gerard Pique - 5 out of 10

  • 16/22 Jordi Alba - 8 out of 10

  • 17/22 Ivan Rakitic - 8 out of 10

  • 18/22 Sergio Busquets - 6 out of 10

  • 19/22 Andres Iniesta - 7 out of 10

  • 20/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10

  • 21/22 Paco Alcacer - 6 out of 10

  • 22/22 Lionel Messi - 9 out of 10

Lionel Messi scored in the last minute of stoppage time to give Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Real Madrid on Sunday, leaving the Spanish league title race wide open. 

Messi netted from inside the area after a cross by Jordi Alba two minutes into stoppage time of the clasico, leaving the rivals level on points at the top of the table.

Barcelona sit top, ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker, but Madrid still have a game in hand over their long-standing rivals.

Casemiro had put the hosts ahead in the 28th and Messi equalised five minutes later after evading two defenders inside the area for his first goal at the Bernabeu since 2014. 

Ivan Rakitic put Barcelona ahead with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute, but Madrid still found the strength to equalise with substitute James Rodriguez in the 85th. That was despite playing a man down from the 77th after a foul by Sergio Ramos on Messi.

How did we rate each player in the thrilling encounter at the Bernabeu? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

