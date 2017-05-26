Vinicius Junior’s agent has revealed that the Brazilian teenager decided to join Real Madrid instead of Barcelona because he “preferred their project more” – even though they offered him less money than their La Liga rivals.

The 16-year-old striker has joined Real Madrid for a fee in the region of €45m, although he will remain at Brazilian side Flamengo until July 2018, when he turns 18.

Barcelona were also interested in signing the young forward, but Frederico Pena has revealed that the teenager always wanted to join Real instead of their rivals, despite the Catalan club stumping up more cash.

“Barcelona offered more money than Madrid, the player would've earned more,” the player’s agent told Golboesport.

“But we arrived at an agreement with Madrid because the player preferred their project more. Some people believe that he chose Madrid for money, but they are wrong.

“Vinicius only concentrated on the sporting aspect and Real Madrid's position in the negotiations was better in that regard.”

Vinícius is one of Brazil's best young players (Getty)



Pena also claimed that Real have enjoyed more success signing and integrating young players than Barcelona, which was another important factor in Vinicius’ decision to join the club.

“Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Marcelo all arrived before the age of 22 and they're all very important players in the first team now,” he added.

Marcelo and Ramos both arrived at the club before the age of 22 ( Getty )

“Barcelona sign players who already know the team plays, except in Neymar's case, so it is more difficult as can be seen with Arda.

“Madrid can sign players like Mbappe. We've got to see the player's development this year and what Madrid will need next summer. Then we'll know when he goes there.

“Vinicius will go to Madrid with his whole family. Such a young lad will need to be surrounded by his own.”