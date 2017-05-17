Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 4-1 on Wednesday night to move just one point away from winning the La Liga title.

Real now look highly likely to win their first league title since the 2011/12 season, when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Barcelona to the championship by a comfortable nine points.

But this La Liga campaign has been far closer, with bitter rivals Real and Barcelona level on points heading into tonight’s fixture.

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI







11 show all Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI



















1/11 Iker Casillas Getty

2/11 Chendo Getty

3/11 Fernando Hierro Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos Getty

5/11 Roberto Carlos Getty

6/11 Pirri Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo

7/11 Zinedine Zidane Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo Getty

9/11 Francisco Gento Getty

10/11 Raul Getty

11/11 Alfredo di Stefano Getty

Crucially however, Real had a game in hand over their rivals, after their match against Celta was postponed in early February after strong winds made the Galician club’s stadium unsafe.

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo either side of half-time put Real in control and Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos both scored late goals finished off Celta, who have now lost their last six league matches.

Ronaldo was on hand to help down Celta ( Getty )

The win moves Real Madrid up to 90 points – three ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s team now need only to avoid defeat in their final match of the season, away to Malaga, to win the league.

Barcelona now look very unlikely to win the title ( Getty )

But if they lose their final match, and if Barcelona win their home fixture against mid-table Eibar, then it will be the Catalan club who lift the trophy on the final day.

That’s because Barcelona boast the better head-to-head record of the two teams, having drawn with Real at the Camp Nou in December before beating them 3-2 at the Bernabéu last month.