In so gloriously and finally defending their title to again re-assert their status as this great competition’s defining club, Real Madrid did not just respond to victory in the best way possible by just winning again, but also responded to every question and doubt thrown at them… by winning so well.

That was the extra gloss to this extra-level achievement.

Because, as undeniably brilliant as they are now, it isn’t unfair to say that did not always seem the case. When they won this trophy in 2014 and 2016, there was actually a very fair argument that they were far from Europe’s best team. There were so many times when they were just so unconvincing, when they looked less than the sum of their very expensive parts, and it didn’t look good that they couldn’t even become the best team in their country given their struggles to win a league.

1/23 Champions League final player ratings Which players impressed and who struggled in Cardiff? Getty

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

None of that can be said now, because they have answered everything.

Even before they got here, they underlaid this victory in a knock-out competition with the proof of thoroughness and deep quality that comes with a league win, but also offered so many supreme performances en route to Cardiff.

That was what really stood out about this 12th Champions League victory of the club, how it was so fitting that a historic feat was achieved with such a supreme campaign and one of the great displays in a final. Real indeed seemed to be building up to this crescendo, as they offered ever greater football every time they were challenged.

They also saved their best for what was their most challenging campaign, too. If their paths to the 2014 and 2016 were said to be forgiving, this was anything but. There can be few routes as difficult as facing Napoli, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and this Juventus but the escalation in challenges only seemed to bring escalations in Real’s level of performance, as they grew as a team.

Real Madrid are kings of Europe again (Getty)



It can also be said Zinedine Zidane grew as a manager, particularly in the nuance and intelligence of certain decisions, like the way he got Cristiano Ronaldo to rest more so he could end up producing performances like this and the manner he introduced Isco to the starting XI to really complete it.

It just brought a greater level of cohesion, the new shape so evidently getting more out of every player, and making them more than everyone else in Europe.

There does of course remain fair debate over whether Zidane is actually that good manager or rather just especially suited to this type of challenge, and whether the main force behind this is the fact that Real are one of Europe’s wealthiest and grandest clubs, allowing them to assemble a squad that had a critical mass of quality.

But that’s all it is at the moment, debates at the fringes, because there can be no more criticism of this team.

They have answered every question. They have convinced. They have won a double. They have won two European Cups in a row. They have made history.

A knock-out competition like the Champions League isn't always won by the best team, but that is something else that can't be said right now.

Real have made the ultimate statement, with the ultimate statement, a final say with a supreme final display.

