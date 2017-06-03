“How could I not love you?” sang the travelling, celebrating Madridistas on what very much felt like a night for questions.

Most notably - while watching more history being made - what more is there to say about Real Madrid?

A team who can play poorly but rely on one of their stars to turn it on at any second and win them big games.

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Player ratings







23 show all Juventus vs Real Madrid: Player ratings











































1/23 Champions League final player ratings Which players impressed and who struggled in Cardiff? Getty

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

Or, on this occasion, their non-stars, their grinding, water-carrying defensive midfielders to pop one home from 35 yards and change the game.

This wasn’t your normal Real Madrid final. They were pinned back during the opening exchanges and had one shot on target in the first half. Juventus were physical, as expected, but they also stifled Madrid’s flow with strategy, by pincering Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. It was all very deliberate and it was all very effective.

The technical quality on show in this game was unusually befitting of its stage. Too many times we have seen the best football in major competitions played throughout the knockout rounds, only for the final to be ruined by football’s ultimate fear - coming second.

Ronaldo was at his clinical best once again ( Getty )

This final had none of that. Juventus, buttressed by the Great Wall strung along their defence, could easily have entered this game conservatively but they sprang at Real Madrid and had the Spanish giants somewhat dazed in the early minutes. Paulo Dybala flitted around, Mario Mandzukic hustled and probed and Gonzalo Higuain dared to dream, looking to exorcise the ghosts of finals past.

But Zinedine Zidane, who has already accomplished more in 18 months as a coach than many will in an entire lifetime, ensured that this was to be another Real Madrid win.

After a first half where his side had struggled, he tweaked his midfield to find his game-changers more space. Yes, Madrid’s front three wins them games but that midfield wins them championships and as they came out for the second half they took over this final, burying Juventus by the 65th minute.

Zidane has two Champions League titles since taking over last January and has become the first coach to win back-to-back editions. Little tweaks here, fine touches there but mainly a calmness, “an aura” according to his players. Empathy, understanding and the experience of glory.

Ronaldo's two goals were more than enough to see off Juventus ( Getty )

Undeniably the Frenchman just has a feel for the game. He always seems to know which player to bring on to change things or when to stick. On this muggy night under the roof in Cardiff, his decision to bring on Marco Asensio was rewarded with a goal almost instantly and the Mallorcan’s star is one that will continue to rise under Zidane’s watchful gaze.

Indeed, on top of going home with the big-eared cup and a glut of records, Real Madrid can also look on this as a changing of the guard. Pre-match the focus was on James Rodriguez, one of the most-expensive signings in football history who was forced to watch from the stands after not even making the matchday squad. Asensio, who was selected instead, will be at Madrid for years after James departs this summer. He will be here long after Cristiano Ronaldo has hung up his boots.

And how can one let another victory pass without mentioning him. He. Ronaldo of the two-goal final, the first man to score in three separate ones, and now of 600 career goals to boot. Cristiano Ronaldo’s transformation from lanky, spindly winger to hulking, goalscoring robot has been complete for some time but there seems to be a malfunction… age simply isn’t slowing him down.

All in all, Madrid did what Madrid do. It is almost boring to see a team win and win and win and win and win but that is the hardest thing to do. They win, they retool and they go again. They enjoy unprecedented success by facing different challenges to nearly any other team but overcoming them nonetheless.

“How could I not love you?” they asked. How indeed. For everyone else it will be envy and bitterness but for Real Madrid, twelve times kings of Europe, there is no doubt that it is love. A love of the European Cup that is unmistakably their competition.