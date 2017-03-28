He is no stranger to tears of joy, but a former teammate of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the superstar was nicknamed "cry baby" during his childhood due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,

Ricardo Santos grew up alongside the former Manchester United winger on the island of Madeira, and played alongside the four-times world player of the year for amateur team CF Andorinha where Ronaldo's late father worked as a kit man.

"Cry-baby, yes, because Ronaldo already loved to win like he loves today.

"And when he lost and when other kids didn't pass the ball to him he used to cry," Santos told Reuters.

Ronaldo's desire to win has, of course, since propelled him to three Champions League trophies, four league wins and a gaggle of individual honours and cups during his stellar career with Sporting Lisbon, United and Madrid.

The 32-year-old, who is the Champions League's all-time record goal scorer, also captained the Portugal team to European Championship glory in France last summer.