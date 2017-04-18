A seething Carlo Ancelotti has called for video technology to be introduced to the Champions League and criticised referee Viktor Kassai for a “bad game” after a series of questionable decisions.

Bayern Munich were eliminated from the quarter-final stage after a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid on the night, that made it 6-3 on aggregate.

The Bayern manager said the official’s performance was “worse” than that his team’s after a questionable second yellow card for Arturo Vidal on 84 minutes, and two Cristiano Ronaldo goals that probably should have been ruled offside.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings







22 show all Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings









































1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

“I know it's football and it happens sometimes, but not this serious of a mistake,” Ancelotti railed. “I believe we played very well. I thought we deserved more.

“The decisions penalised us a lot. The card given to Arturo [after 84 minutes] wasn’t a card. The two goals of Cristiano were offside. It’s clear we’re not happy with this.

“A quarter-final, you have to have a referee with... I don't know... with more quality. Or have video. There are too many errors.”

Ancelotti refused to say whether he felt his team would have gone through if all decisions were correct, but reiterated that his team had “no luck” and again criticised Kassai.

“I don’t say this,” the Italian said. “I don’t like to do it either [criticise]. The ref had a bad game. Full-stop.

“We haven’t had much luck.

“We don’t know. The important thing is to not make a mistake. A lot of times with these decisions, there is doubt. Here there is no doubt. I saw it live.”

Asked again whether he was explicitly calling for the introduction of video technology, Ancelotti said “yes”.