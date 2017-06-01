Real Madrid face Juventus in Saturday's Champions League final with the Spanish giants looking to secure a historic 12th European crown.

It is the biggest game in European club football - possibly the world - and it is coming to British shores.

Cardiff hosts its first-ever Champions League final and it will be the first to feature a closed roof. Another moment of history.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 3 June.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live and for free on BT Sport Showcase (Freeview channel 115, Sky channel 414, Virgin channel 548) and for BT subscribers on BT Sport 2.

It will also be broadcast for free on the BT Sport website here, on YouTube here and on the BT Sport app.

Highlights will be shown on ITV1 at 10.45pm BST.

Preview

Defeat to Barcelona in April's memorable El Clasico ensured a tense finish to La Liga for Real Madrid but seven league wins in a row saw Zinedine Zidane's men wrap up the title on the final day of the season. The Spanish giants are looking to secure a historic 12th European crown on Saturday and will become the first side to defend the Champions League trophy should they win.

The big talking point for Real before Saturday is whether Gareth Bale will make the starting line-up in his hometown. The Welshman is struggling for match fitness after an ankle injury and admitted this week that he may not play the full 90 minutes. Isco is most likely to take his place.

Juventus enjoyed a more sedate climax to the Serie A season, cantering home to a sixth successive title as well as winning the Coppa Italia. But for all their domestic success, Juve's record in Europe is a disappointing one when compared to other big sides across the continent.

However, after dispatching Porto, Barcelona and neutrals' favourites Monaco on the way to the final and with manager Max Allegri having a fully fit squad to pick from, Juve will fancy their chances of picking up a third European crown.

It's a big game for...

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to pick up his fourth Champions League crown as a player ( Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo: After turning 32 earlier this season, many questioned whether the Portuguese forward was past his best. While less likely to roam around the pitch and dominate the play as in his younger days, Ronaldo has now adapted his game to become one of the best poachers in Europe.

After notching 49 goals in as many appearances this season there would be no better way to prove the doubters wrong and cement his place as favourite for a fifth Ballon d'Or with a man of the match performance and a winners' medal on Saturday.

Remember when

It has been 19 years since these sides met in the Champions League final in Amsterdam. Real ran out 1-0 winners thanks to second-half strike from Predrag Mijatovic.

Zinedine Zidane, who played in midfield for Juve that day, will be hoping his evening turns out differently this Saturday.

Player to watch

Paulo Dybala has scored four times in the Champions League this season ( Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala: The diminutive Argentine has been at the heart of everything for Juve this season, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists.

Linked with a move away in the summer, a strong performance on Saturday would surely see him rated as one of the most expensive players in world football.

Past three meetings

Real Madrid 1 Juventus 1

Champions League, May 2015

Juventus 2 Real Madrid 1

Champions League, May 2015

Juventus 2 Real Madrid 2

Champions League, November 2013

Form

Real Madrid: WWLWWW

Juventus: WWLWWW

Odds

To win in 90 minutes

Real Madrid: 7/4

Juventus: 2/1

Draw: 9/4