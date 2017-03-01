Real Madrid fight back to salvage late point against Las Palmas in chaotic evening at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid salvaged a late point at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night as they fought back to secure a 3-3 draw against Las Palmas.

The result now leaves Zinedine Zidane's men one point behind Barcelona whose 5-1 victory against relegation contenders Sporting Gijon earlier in the evening moved the side to the top of La Liga.

It was a chaotic evening in the Spanish capital, which saw Gareth Bale shown red shortly after the break before the home side appeared to capitulate.

Las Palmas players celebrate after Boateng scores the side's third ( Getty )

Real were on course for a shock defeat, trailing by two goals with five minutes left of regular time, but two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals ensured the spoils were shared.

Isco had given Real the lead in the eighth minute but the goal was swiftly cancelled out by Las Palmas midfielder Tana.

A Jonathan Viera penalty put the visitors ahead in the 56th minute after Bale had been dismissed for two bookings and Kevin Prince-Boateng stretched Las Palmas' lead, but Real, who had three goals ruled out, refused to give in.

Gareth Bale reacts after being shown red ( Getty )

Ronaldo scored twice in three minutes, converting a penalty and heading home from a corner one minute from time.

Despite now trailing Barca by one point, Zidane's side still have a game in hand on their arch-rivals as they seek a first league title since 2012.

