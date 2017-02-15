Real Madrid began the season prioritizing the Spanish league title but they took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night and they must sense a domestic and European double is a possibility this season.

They survived a howler from keeper Keylor Navas early on – one that will only add to speculation linking Thibaut Courtois or David de Gea with a move to Madrid this summer.

But then they took over the tie with sheer determination giving Karim Benzema the first, and two fine finishes allowing Toni Kroos and Casemiro to add the second and the third.

It took just 23 seconds for the first chance to come Madrid’s way. Cristiano Ronaldo had sent Benzema through and his shot was saved by Pepe Reina. He had started like a man with a point to prove and would force several more chances before deservedly finding the back of the net.

Before that came the shock. Maybe it was contagious - having laughed at Barcelona’s defeat the previous night Madrid found themselves a goal down.

Hamsik started the move playing a quick ball through the heart of Real Madrid’s defence. Lorenzo Insigne was recipient and 35 yards out hit his shot so quickly that it bent around the embarrassed Keylor Navas who was out of position and slow to get down to his right to make a save.

The difference between Madrid and Barcelona’s opening minutes was that Madrid were playing well. And soon they were level.

Benzema got the goal his play deserved. Dani Carvajal floated a cross into the six-yard box and he powered a header past Reina. It was his 51st goal in the Champions League in 89 games. It’s a fantastic record for someone so maligned and it made him the competition’s all-time top French scorer with one goal more than Thierry Henry.

The Bernabeu was a cauldron now and Ronaldo should have made it 2-1 moments later. He had come into the game having failed to score in his last 433 minutes Champions League football – his longest drought since he signed for the club and there was no sign of it ending when he blazed over with the goal gaping and only Reina to beat on 28 minutes.

Napoli still looked bright – as was to be expected from a team that has outscored everyone in Serie A scoring 57 goals in their 24 league matches. But they also looked frail at the back.

Just before half-time Real Madrid worked another opening with a move that deserved a goal. Carvajal and Ronaldo combined well down the right and put Benzema in the clear. It was only Reina’s huge frame, casting its shadow as he came out to meet Benzema that ensured he steered his shot wide. He had been excellent and Madrid had played well but they badly needed to find something else because 1-1 was not a great scoreline to take to the San Paolo.

They didn’t have to worry about that for too much longer. Just four minutes into the second-half Ronaldo dribbled to the byline and calmly lifted his head to pick out Toni Kroos. His perfect finish beat Reina and Real Madrid had the lead.

They extended it on 54 minutes when Casemiro lashed the ball in from 25-yards out for the night’s most spectacular finish. Not often this season have Real Madrid been able to field their first choice midfield three. Two of them had now scored and Zinedine Zinedine’s team looked to have one foot in the quarter-finals.

James Rodriguez was denied by Reina and Marcelo might have done better when teed up by Ronaldo but dragged his shot wide.

The important thing for Madrid was not to concede again and there was relief when the offside flag ruled-out Jose Callejon’s late strike. He squeezed the ball past Navas at the keeper’s back post but the match officials got the decision right.

Napoli’s players went to their supporters on the final whistle having failed to give them much hope of extending this season’s Champions League adventure. Their luck had run out when they had drawn the holders, who don’t look like giving up their crown easily.