Real Madrid’s next signing Theo Hernandez has been pictured on the beach after failing to turn up to represent France’s under-21 team.

Hernandez, who has spent this season on loan at Alaves but plays for Atletico Madrid will move across the city to Real this season in a move worth around £21m.

He was named in the 22-man squad by newly-appointed head coach Sylvain Ripoll but did not show up at the team’s training base outside of Paris on Tuesday.

It was the first time the 19-year-old had been called into the squad having only previously played for the under-20 side.

However, after not turning up to the training base, the Marseille-born defender was pictured lying on a beach in Marbella.

“I will make him come to the federation as soon as possible to explain to me exactly what happened,” FFF president Noel Le Graet told L'Equipe.

Theo Hernández, absent without leave for France U-21s, in Marbellahttps://t.co/Mr2QKr3cPa pic.twitter.com/Knagj2LODb — AS English (@English_AS) May 31, 2017

“Did he do it on purpose? Did the message telling him he had been called up reach him? Right now, it's disagreeable, but I prefer he explains himself directly to me before I decide anything at all.”

Ripoll was equally at a loss to explain why the teenager wasn’t with the rest of the squad in France.

“I called up 22 players, and Theo Hernandez is missing,” Ripoll said.

“I haven't had an explanation for his absence for the moment. I just note he's not here. I note he's absent from a get-together to which he had been called up. He'll undoubtedly be summoned by the federation to provide an explanation.”