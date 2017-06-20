How Rafael Nadal helped Real Madrid sign Marco Asensio

Rafael Nadal played a crucial role in the transfer of Marco Asensio to Real Madrid, according to the club's president Florentino Perez.

Asensio shot to prominence this month after scoring in the Champions League final and netting a hat-trick for Spain at the Euro Under-21 Championship but it was at boyhood club Real Mallorca where he first caught the eye.

Madrid signed the then 19-year-old in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around £3m and it was all prompted by a phone call from Nadal to his uncle Miguel Angel.

Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners







13 show all Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners























1/13 Real Madrid 2 Sporting Lisbon 1 – Group stage, 14/9/16 Getty Images

2/13 Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 27/9/16 AFP/Getty Images

3/13 Real Madrid 5 Legia Warsaw 1 – Group stage, 18/10/16 AFP/Getty Images

4/13 Legia Warsaw 3 Real Madrid 3 – Group stage, 2/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Sporting Lisbon 1 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 22/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

6/13 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 – Group stage, 7/12/16 Getty Images

7/13 Real Madrid 3 Napoli 1 – Round of 16 first leg, 15/2/17 AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3 – Round of 16 second leg, 7/3/17 AFP/Getty Images

9/13 Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2 – Quarter-final first leg, 12/4/17 Bongarts/Getty Images

10/13 Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 – Quarter-final second leg, 18/4/17 AFP/Getty Images

11/13 Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 – Semi-final first leg, 2/5/17 Getty Images

12/13 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 1 – Semi-final second leg, 10/5/17 Getty Images

13/13 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4 - Final, 3/6/17 Getty

"I called Rafa Nadal and asked him to talk to his uncle Miguel Angel, who was Mallorca's sports director," Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday night.

"[I told Nadal] to tell him that we wanted to buy him [Asensio].

"He behaved perfectly and we closed the deal quickly."

Despite being born in Mallorca and having an uncle who played for Barcelona's 'Dream Team' of the early nineties, Nadal has always been a Madrid fan.

Nevertheless, he stepped in to help his hometown club when they were struggling financially in 2010 and was said to have bought a 10 per cent stake.

The club has since been bought out by American business tycoon Robert Sarver but have struggled on the pitch.

Mallorca will be playing in the Spanish third tier next season for the first time since 1980 after finishing 20th in the Segunda.