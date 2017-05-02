Real Madrid meet cross-city rivals Atletico in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons, with Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos looking for revenge after their defeats in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What time does it start?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 2 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7.00pm BST.

Highlights will be shown on the same channel at midnight.

Preview

Simeone’s side have asserted themselves as a serious force in Europe, having reached two finals in three years but losing both to their cross city rivals.

Real’s demolition of Bayern Munich in the previous round was impressive even despite some questionable refereeing decisions. They will be tough to stop, but their opponents themselves looked as tough to beat as ever, crushing Leicester’s fairytale to win their quarter-final 2-1 overall.

Zinedine Zidane is under increasing pressure despite guiding Real Madrid to their 11th Champions League triumph in his debut season. Barcelona currently sit top of La Liga after their recent clasico victory, which leaves Real level on points with a game in hand.

It’s a big game for…

Lucas Hernandez, who will deputise for the injured Juanfran. The young defender will have his hands full trying to contain Real Madrid’s attacking compliment in what will be his second Champions League appearance against them, having come on as a late substitute in last season’s final. A good performance will help to justify the improved contract he recently signed, which runs until 2022.

Best stat…

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven European ties against Spanish clubs, while Atletico are unbeaten in all five of their previous European Cup semi-finals.

Remember when…

The 1958/59 European Cup semi-final ended in a 2-2 aggregate draw, so the tie was decided by a replay, which Real Madrid won 2-1 via goals from Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.

Player to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo. It is hard to look past the Real Madrid talisman, who has scored seven goals in 10 Champions League appearances this season including five of his side’s goals in their 6-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich in the previous round.

Past three-meetings

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1

La Liga, April 2017

Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 3

La Liga, November 2016

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-3 on penalties)

Champions League final, May 2016

Form

Real Madrid: WWLWW

Atletico Madrid: WLWDW

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Real Madrid to win: 7/9

Atletico Madrid to win: 4/1

Draw: 45/17