The giants of the Spanish capital go head to head on Saturday as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid at the iconic Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side currently top La Liga but have seen their lead reduced to just two points with fierce rivals Barcelona sat in second.

As for Atletico, the side have made progress in recent weeks, climbing to third after Sevilla’s shocking loss of form.

Diego Simeone’s side have little chance of breaking into the top two but have the chance to hinder Real’s title push as they look to record a fourth straight win at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

When is it?

Kick-off is 3.15pm (BST), Saturday 8 April, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where can I watch it?

The game is not being shown live in the UK, but fans can watch highlights on Sky Sports 5 at 5.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Diego Simeone. The Argentine heads to the Bernabeu in search of a fourth straight win at the ground – a remarkable record considering Madrid once went 14 years without losing to Atletico. This has all changed now, however. Atletico have beaten Real 1-0, 2-1 and 1-0 over the past three years and Simone will surely feel confident that his side can maintain this impressive away record on Saturday. Having said that, it'll be interesting to see how the side perform after the manager's recent comments that his fans need to stop acting like Real Madrid supporters. The words didn't go down well but another victory at the Bernabeu would quickly smooth over any tensions.

Diego Simeone will be looking to maintain Atletico's impressive record at the Bernabeu ( Getty )

Remember when...

Madrid suffered their heaviest defeat in more than four years at the hands of Atletico? The home side romped to a 4-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon in February 2015, with both Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic finding the back of the net.

Player to watch…

Cristiano Ronaldo. The meeting between the two sides last November brought a 3-0 win for Real with only one name on the scoresheet. Ronaldo’s hat-trick brought his total tally of goals against Atletico to 18 – an impressive tally by all accounts. There’s no doubt, then, that Ronaldo will once again be the man to watch as he seeks to terrorise the visiting defence with his pace and power.

The man to watch ( Getty )

Last three meetings…

Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 3, La Liga, November 2016

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (5-3 pens), Champions League final, May 2016

Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 1, La Liga, February 2016

Form guide…

Real Madrid: WWWWWW

Atletico Madrid: WWWDWW

Odds…

Real Madrid to win: 3/4

Atletico Madrid to win: 19/5

Draw: 27/10

