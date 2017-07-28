Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in the first clasico to be held outside of Spain in 25 years in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 12.30am BST on Sunday 30 July.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Team news

Zinedine Zidane’s side are still without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on holiday following his exploits at the Confederations Cup.

Gareth Bale, linked with a switch to Manchester United in recent days, is expected to start alongside Karim Benzema and Isco in attack.

Barcelona can call upon Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, though it remains to be seen whether the latter’s training ground bust-up and ongoing transfer saga will affect his chances of appearing.

Rafinha and Gerard Deulofeu, who recently returned to Catalonia from Everton, are both out injured.

Prediction

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Real Madrid to win: 37/20

Barcelona to win: 5/4

Draw: 12/5