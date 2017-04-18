  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo scores three but Marcelo stands out

Who impressed in a thrilling but controversial affair at the Bernabeu? Take a look at our gallery below to find out

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings

Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings

  • 1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10

    Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

  • 2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10

    His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

  • 3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10

    More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

  • 4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10

    Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

  • 5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10

    Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

  • 6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10

    Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

  • 7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10

    Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

  • 8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10

    Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

  • 9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10

    Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

  • 10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10

    Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

  • 11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10

    A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

  • 12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10

    Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

  • 13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10

    Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

  • 14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10

    Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

  • 15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10

    Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

  • 16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10

    His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

  • 17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10

    Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

  • 18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10

    Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

  • 19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10

    His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

  • 20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10

    Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

  • 21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10

    A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

  • 22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10

    Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo plundered a hat-trick as Real Madrid saw off 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra-time at the Bernabeu to secure the holders' place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg with a shoulder problem, put Bayern ahead on the night from the penalty spot to level the tie on aggregate following Real's 2-1 win in Munich, where Ronaldo had scored twice.

Ronaldo's bullet diving header in the 76th minute then looked to have sent Real through, but a bizarre own goal from captain Sergio Ramos moments later levelled things up at 3-3 overall.

  • Read more

Five things we learned as Real smash through the Bayern machine

The Germans had to head into extra-time with only 10 men following a second caution for midfielder Arturo Vidal, which looked harsh on the Chile international.

Real made their numerical advantage count as Ronaldo grabbed his second of the match in the 105th minute - taking him to 100 Champions League goals in the process - although he looked to have been offside.

There was also some debate about Ronaldo's hat-trick goal four minutes later, with the Portugal forward possibly offside again when he knocked the ball in following a fine run from Marcelo.

Substitute Marco Asensio added a fourth on the break in the 112th minute to complete a 6-3 aggregate win for the Spanish league leaders as former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti endured a miserable return to the Bernabeu.

How did we rate the players on both sides? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Comments