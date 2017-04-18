Real Madrid have a chance to book their spot in this year's Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, having beaten the Bundesliga champions 2-1 in Bavaria last week.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm.

Where can I watch it ?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3.

1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

Preview

A second half Cristiano Ronaldo double did the job in the first-leg and now tournament holders Real Madrid have a chance to book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Not only do Madrid have a one-goal advantage over Bayern Munich but they are also on an 11-game unbeaten run. But they will be without the injured Gareth Bale, who is likely to be replaced by either Isco or James Rodriguez. Manager Zinedine Zidane rested his big names over the weekend so we can expect a fresh and lively performance from Los Blancos.

The Bavarians come into the tie after a 0-0 draw with Bayern Leverkusen, a concerning blank in front of goal considering that a minimum of two away goals will be needed here to book their spot in their sixth consecutive semi-finals.

Bayern will be delighted to welcome back Robert Lewandowski from injury, but a number of other high-profile players have been sidelibed. Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels travelled with the squad but their participation is in doubt due to their respective injuries.

It’s a big game for…

Isco is on a good run of form ( Getty )

Isco: Despite playing down rumours of his departure away from the club due to a lack of regular game time, Isco will be desperate to make a meaningful input.

A complete Champions League performance may be enough for Zinedine Zidane to instal some faith in the Spaniard, but if his bench time isn’t lessened, the midfielder may be in search of the exit door in the summer.

Best stat…

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have played each other more times than any other team in the Champions League era (18).

Player to watch…

Lewandowski is fit to return ( Getty )

Robert Lewandowski: After overcoming injury just in time for the clash, Lewandowski will be eager to get back to his best tonight. With 38 goals in 40 appearances so far this season (seven in the Champions League), he has been near to unstoppable.

We will certainly not be forgetting the semi-final first leg against Dortmund back in 2013, where the Polish international ran riot, scoring all four goals in their 4-1 thrashing of Madrid.

Form Guide

Real Madrid: WWDWWW

​Bayern Munich: DLWWWW

Odds

Real Madrid to win: 11/8

Draw: 14/5

​Bayern Munich to win: 9/5