It’s a big game for…

James Rodriguez: Continuously being linked away from the Bernabeu this January, the Colombian scored twice in Real Madrid’s 3-0 Copa Del Rey victory against Sevilla. Rodriguez will be hoping to bring that level of performance to the league here.

Best stat…

1: Granada have only ever won one game against the Spanish giants, when the player who has tormented them on so many occasions, Cristiano Ronaldo, put into his own net.

Remember when…

In 2015, Real Madrid demolished Saturday’s opponents 9-1 at the Bernabeu. Ronaldo managed to score five, Benzema netted twice, Bale grabbed one and Diego Mainz scored an own goal. Roberto Ibanez scored a consolation but, obviously, it wasn’t enough.

Player to watch…

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese winger likes playing against Granada, having scored 11 goals in ten games against them. The Ballon D’Or winner recently helped his side win the FIFA World Club Championship, scoring a brace in extra time against Japanese outfit Kashima, to secure a 4-2 triumph.

Past three meetings…

Granada 1 (El Arabi) Real Madrid 2 (Benzema, Modric), La Liga, February 2016

Real Madrid 1 (Benzema) Granada 0, La Liga, September 2015

Real Madrid 9 (Ronaldo 5, Benzema 2, Bale, Main O.G) Granada 1 (Ibanez), La Liga, April 2015

Form guide…

REAL MADRID: DDWWWW

GRANADA: LWWDLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 12:00, Saturday 7th January

TV: Live on Sky Sports 2

Odds…

REAL MADRID TO WIN: 1/14

GRANADA TO WIN: 40/1

DRAW: 14/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)