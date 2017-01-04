Real Madrid started 2017 by extending their unbeaten run to 38 matches in all competitions after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last 16 clash in the Copa del Rey.

More significantly for James Rodriguez, this was a night in which he proved his worth to manager Zinedine Zidane. With his future at the club in doubt, the Colombian fired an impressive first-half brace to remind the Madrid hierarchy of his quality.

Raphael Varane added a third with his head, thus enabling Madrid to ease the foot off the gas in the second half ahead of the second leg in Seville on January 12.

Alvaro Morata missed a glorious early chance after Luka Modric picked out the Spain international in the six-yard box - but he could only divert the ball wide with the linesman saving the striker's blushes as he was flagged for offside.

James Rodriguez shoots to open the scoring for Real Madrid ( Getty )

It did not take long for Madrid to break the deadlock as their high-pressing game saw Casemiro dispossess Steven Nzonzi on the edge of his penalty area and the ball kindly fell to Rodriguez, who curled into the bottom corner from 20 yards out, leaving Sergio Rico no chance.

Los Blancos nearly doubled their lead when the marauding Dani Carvajal found space on the right byline before picking out Modric on the penalty spot, who acrobatically volleyed just wide.

The hosts continued to dominate with Marcelo going close on 28 minutes when Carvajal again had time to pick out the Brazilian full-back at the far post to thunder a volley straight at Rico, who somehow managed to keep the ball out the net, but not for long.

The resulting corner from Toni Kroos found Varane, who headed home his fourth goal of the season into the bottom corner as Real deservedly doubled their advantage.

Morata duels for the ball with Sevilla's Mercado (AP)

Alvaro Morata went close to adding his name to scoresheet after shooting straight at Rico while Sevilla had a chance at the other end with Brazilian playmaker Ganso heading over.

Correa then broke the offside trap and forced goalkeeper Kiko Casilla into a save, with the ball falling to Vincente Iborra with the goal gaping - but he screwed the rebound well wide.

Sevilla maintained their brief momentum shortly after through Vitolo who beat the offside trap with a brilliantly timed run but was too indecisive when one-on-one with Casilla, who stood tall to deny the striker.

The contest was almost over by half-time as Los Rojiblancos gave away a spot-kick when Mariano bundled over Modric in the area. James coolly despatched the spot-kick into the bottom corner to put Madrid 3-0 up at the break.

James Rodriguez and Luka Modric after Real Madrid's third ( Getty )

After the restart, the hosts continued to put pressure on the visitors' defence with Marcelo, a constant threat down the left-hand side, picking out Morata in the penalty box but, despite a slip from Rami, the striker could only screw his volley wide.

Stand-in captain Marcelo went close when he fired over from 20 yards midway through the second period before Sergio Escudero flashed a volley just wide on 74 minutes - Sevilla's first chance of any threat in the second half.

Late on, Casemiro produced a wonder pass to Danilo on the edge of Sevilla's penalty area which ended with another Rico save - but the second half lacked any penetration.​

PA.