It’s a big game for…

James Rodriguez. The Colombian has been heavily linked with an exit in this January transfer window, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly lurking. However, if he’s given a chance tonight then he must seize it in a bid to try and cement a spot in the starting line-up for the matches to come.

Best stat…

8. Real Madrid have gone eight games unbeaten at home against Sevilla. Their last defeat at the Bernabeu by tonight's visitors finished 4-3 after a late Renato winner.

Remember when…

An action-packed game at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid beat Sevilla 7-3 in a La Liga match back in 2013. A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, and braces from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema silenced Ivan Rakitic’s double and a strike from Carlos Bacca. The game also saw three penalties and a red card.

Player to watch…

Wissam Ben Yedder. After moving from Toulouse in the summer, the French forward has netted 12 times in 20 games for Sevilla. In addition, he already has five goals in two games in this tournament, which includes a hat-trick in the last round when Sevilla trounced Formentera 9-1.

Past three meetings…

Real Madrid 3 (Asensio, Ramos, Carvajal) Sevilla 2 (Vazquez, Konoplyanka) AET, UEFA Super Cup, August 2016

Real Madrid 4 (Benzema, Bale, Ronaldo, Jese) Sevilla 0, La Liga, March 2016

Sevilla 3 (Immobile, Banega, Llorente) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos, Rodriguez), La Liga, November 2015

James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent weeks (Getty)



Form guide…

Real Madrid: WDDWWW

Sevilla: WLDWWW

Key information…

KICK-OFF: 20:15, Wednesday 4th January

TV: Not available by broadcast in the UK.

Odds…

Real Madrid to win: 8/15

Sevilla to win: 5/1

Draw: 16/5

(Odds provided by Betfair)