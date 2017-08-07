It is hardly the most prestigious of competitions, but the Super Cup appeared to mean a lot to Romelu Lukaku as he prepared to take a decisive penalty in Prague four years ago. Looking back at that moment now, at a player who has since become associated with power, composure and a persuasive air of confidence, it is striking to see just how vulnerable he looked.

After nine perfect kicks, with Chelsea 5-4 behind to Bayern Munich in the shoot-out, it was up to the 20-year-old, part of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans after an outstanding season at West Bromwich Albion, to score and force sudden death. His miss, a tame low poke of a penalty too close to Manuel Neuer’s body, only forced sudden death of a very different kind.

Just four days later, Lukaku was sent on loan to Everton. Less than year on from the defeat, Mourinho sanctioned the striker's permanent move to Goodison Park. The penalty was his last and most significant action in a Chelsea shirt, ending his short Stamford Bridge career. £12.75m, 15 appearances, no goals.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

A few months later, Lukaku claimed Mourinho had not spoken to him since the Super Cup defeat. In response, Mourinho’s lip curled. “Romelu is a young boy who likes to speak,” he said. “The only thing he didn’t say is why he went to Everton on loan. That’s the only thing he never says.

“My last contact with him was to tell him exactly that. Why do you never say why you are not here? It’s something he should say, the reason why he’s not with Chelsea and is in Everton.

“That’s what I’m telling him now: ‘Tell the country why you left,’” he sneered. “When you enjoy to speak, speak everything. Don’t speak only half of it. Speak everything. It’s a simple question: ‘Why did you leave Chelsea?’ Ask him.”

The truth was that Lukaku was so affected by his penalty miss, he felt as though he needed time away from Chelsea. The admission did not come as a surprise to the club. There had been a sense behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge that the youngster was putting too much pressure on himself to succeed. Despite coming in what remains little more than a glorified pre-season friendly, the decisive miss hurt him.

In retrospect, it also changed so much. Had he scored, he would have remained on course to become Chelsea’s first-choice frontman. Mourinho intended to promote him up the ranks, not only because of a lack of options up front for Chelsea that season, but because he knew Lukaku could become the striker he is today. If the Belgian had only learned to manage the pressure on his young shoulders back in 2013, he would still be leading Chelsea’s line now. Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata would be somewhere other than west London, while Mourinho may even be still in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Instead, four years later, Lukaku and Mourinho return to the Super Cup with Manchester United and the club's accounts are £75m lighter. It is quite a remarkable turnaround for a player and coach whose relationship, from the outside, once seemed severely damaged. To a manager like Mourinho, Lukaku’s departure would have been a sign of weakness, perhaps even a critical character flaw. Those remarks back in 2013, said with more than a hint of cruelty, suggest as much.

Something, evidently, has changed. Something shown by Lukaku during his three-year spell at Everton, and not just the 87 goals scored, persuaded his former manager that the self-doubt has disappeared. Lukaku's play now possesses the aforementioned power, composure and air of confidence. He is a different player from the timid 20-year-old who stood over the penalty in Prague.

The meeting with Real Madrid in Skopje on Tuesday will be Lukaku's first match under Mourinho since that night. This time, he will be confident he can repay his manager's regained faith.