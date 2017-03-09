Manchester United take on FC Rostov on Thursday night in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie with the Russian side.

Jose Mourinho and his men face a difficult 2,100 mile trip against a team who are fifth in their domestic league and have lost at home just once in their last seven European games.

The Olimp-2 Stadium has come under particular scrutiny, being described by Mourinho as a “field”.

United will be without suspended defender Eric Bailly while captain Wayne Rooney and full-back Luke Shaw miss out after being left at home.

Their Russian opponents will be without goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but otherwise enjoy a clean bill of health.

1/16 Ajax

2/16 Anderlecht

3/16 APOEL

4/16 Besiktas

5/16 Borussia Monchengladbach

6/16 Celta Vigo

7/16 Genk

8/16 Gent

9/16 FC København

10/16 Krasnodar

11/16 Olympique Lyonnais

12/16 Manchester United

13/16 Olympiakos

14/16 Roma

15/16 Rostov

16/16 Schalke 04

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Thursday, March 9, with kick off taking place at 6pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD.

It’s a big game for…

Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is expected to return from a hamstring injury on Thursday night having spent a number of weeks on the sideline. Should he feature, Mkhitaryan will be eager to hit the ground running in a bid to remind Mourinho what the side has been missing. Rostov will be no pushover though and the winger will need to have all his wits about him if he’s to stand any chance of impressing at the Olimp-2 Stadium.

Mkhitaryan has returned from injury ( Getty )

Interesting fact…

Rostov supporters have organised a delivery of blankets for visiting United fans ahead of Thursday's match, according to state-owned Russian news channel Rossiya 24. The initiative, which is known as 'Gentle Fan', will see blankets handed out at the visitors' entrance to the ground, to ensure the fans will be warm enough. A touching gesture.

Player to watch…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. A man as hardened and experienced as Ibrahimovic should be in his element on Thursday night. As the old saying goes: when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Indeed, expect plenty of fight and bite from the big Swede as he attempts to lead United’s front-line in what will be punishing conditions.

Ibrahimovic is still free to play in the Europa League after recently being handed a three-match ban by the FA ( Getty )

Predicted line-ups…

Rostov: Medvedev, Kalachev, Mevlja, Cesar Navas, Granat, Kudryashov, Erokhin, Gatcan, Noboa, Bukharov, Azmoun.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, Rooney, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

Form guide…

Rostov: WDWDDL

Manchester United: DWWWWW

Odds…

Rostov to win: 4/1

Manchester United to win: 39/50

Draw: 12/5