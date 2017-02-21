Claudio Ranieri believes that Leicester City’s Champions League last-16 first leg away to Sevilla could be the “turning point” that changes “everything”, and lifts some of the pressure off his ailing champions.

The Italian struck an impressively positive note ahead of a daunting challenge, and amid a spell since the turn of the year that has seen them fail to score a league goal, and fall into the relegation battle with all manner of doubt about the manager’s future.

Despite that, Ranieri feels that the different circumstances of the Champions League can restore a ‘lightness’ to his team that sees them firing again.

“Tomorrow could be the turning point, could be everything tomorrow,” Ranieri said. “If we have a very good game, something inside could change. We need one match like this.

“What happened? We’re all seeing it. Last season was marvellous. This season, nothing is coming off. It’s difficult as we’re the same.

“It can happen to the biggest teams and for us, the first time in our history, we win a title, and the lads are a little below the level of last year. I thought this might happen, but never thought this low. But this is it and now we have to fight, always going out with our head up and chest out.”

Asked whether the Champions League could change things, Ranieri said: “Maybe… without the heavy league. Because in this moment in the league nothing right happens

“We have clear minds, we know we are the under-dog, seriously this time because if you see in the last 10 years what Sevilla achieved, it is amazing. They are used to staying on top in Europe, but we are ready to fight, ready to play our football and I’m confident to play a good match.

“We play without the pressure of the Premier League, we play light. For this reason I hope we can show our football. They are better than us, but we fight.”