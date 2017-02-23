Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel played down his heroics as the Foxes clung on to their Champions League lifeline.

The Dane saved a penalty and made several key stops as Claudio Ranieri's men lost 2-1 at Sevilla on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Jamie Vardy's second-half goal - his first strike in 748 minutes - gave them hope after Pablo Sarabia's classy first-half opener and Joaquin Correa's goal put Sevilla into a commanding lead.

Schmeichel had earlier saved Correa's 15th-minute penalty and also denied Sergio Escudero and Stevan Jovetic as the hosts threatened to run riot, but insisted the team deserved the plaudits.

He said: "That is what I am there to do, you have nights like that. We knew we would have to ride our luck and we would have to come up with some saves. Everyone deserves credit.

"We lost the game, that is disappointing. We certainly are not celebrating. 2-1 away from home in the Champions League? We will take that."

And Schmeichel believes Vardy's 73rd-minute strike could prove key when the teams meet in the second leg in Leicester on March 14.

He told BT Sport: "An away goal is massive, that was something we had hoped we could get. Going back to the King Power Stadium, anything can happen. It is a joy to play in these type of games, everyone ran their socks off and worked so hard.

"It was tough, very tough. Up against a very good side but going into it it was about how much we were hurting from what has happened this season and how much we wanted to put in a performance.

"We lost the game but they are a very good side, 2-1 away from home in the Champions League is a good result."

But despite the away goal Ranieri believes Sevilla, third in La Liga, remain favourites ahead of the second leg.

"I think we are still the underdogs because they have high quality but we try to do our best, if we lose it's because Sevilla made a fantastic performance," he said.

Schmeichel's Leicester teammates were grateful for his penalty save (Getty)

"When we play with this character, also the luck comes on your side. We have to continue in this way and keep going.

"It's amazing because we made a very good action on the left, Jamie scored, and you know that the goalscorer needs to score, he needs to get confidence and this goal reopens our confidence."

