It’s a big game for…

Claudio Ranieri. With Leicester’s domestic campaign crumbling before the Italian’s eyes, the Champions League offers the Foxes with some much-needed respite. Ranieri’s men head into Wednesday’s match without a league win in 2017 and just one point separating them from the relation zone. Leicester are running out of ideas but a defiant run in Europe could be what the Foxes need to kick-start their floundering league form and save their manager from the chop.

Best stat…

The Foxes have yet to score a league goal in 2017. Their 1-0 defeat by Millwall at the weekend was the seventh time in 10 competitive games that Leicester have failed to find the back of the net.

Is Ranieri running out of time at Leicester? (Getty)



Player to watch…

Steven N’Zonzi. Since joining Sevilla from Stoke, the Frenchman has enjoyed a startling revival in form. As a defensive midielder, N’Zonzi has established himself at the heart of Jorge Sampaoli’s team, halting opposition attacks, breaking up play and distributing the ball intelligently. Construction, not destruction, is the nature of his game. As a player dubbed the “octopus”, for his long, tentacle-like legs, N’Zonzi could be key to keeping Foxes' counter-attacking style at bay.

Form guide…

Sevilla: WWDLWW

Leicester: LLDLLD

Steven N'Zonzi has enjoyed a remarkable revival at Sevilla ( Getty )

Predicted line-ups…

Sevilla: Rico; Mariano, Rami, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Iborra; Vitolo, Nasri, Jovetić; Ben Yedder.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Mahrez, Ndidi, Gray; Okazaki, Vardy.

Key information…

Kick-off: Wednesday 22 February, 7.45pm, Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

TV: Coverage provided by BT Sport 2.

Odds…

Sevilla to win: 3/8

Leicester City to win: 8/1

Draw: 39/10

