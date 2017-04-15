LaLiga leaders Real Madrid snatched a snatched a dramatic 3-2 win at relegation battlers Sporting Gijon with a last-minute goal from Isco.

Croatian forward Duje Cop volleyed the hosts into the lead on 14 minutes, only for Real - who made some nine changes from the midweek Champions League win over Bayern Munich - to hit back quickly when midfielder Isco smashed the ball into the top corner.

Mikel Vesga's looping header put Sporting, who started the day five points adrift of safety, back in front at the start of the second half.

Zinedine Zidane's men, though, where level again just before the hour when Alvaro Morata nodded in at the back post.

Just when it looked like Sporting would hold on for a point, Isco drilled a low shot into the bottom left corner from the edge of the penalty area to keep Real in charge at the top of the table, with el clasico to come next weekend.

PA