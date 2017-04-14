  1. Sport
Sporting vs Real Madrid: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

A look ahead to the clash at El Molinon

sporting-real-madrid.jpg
Real Madrid comfortably beat Sporting earlier this season Getty

Real Madrid travel to Sporting Gijon in the hope of extending their lead at the top of La Liga to six points for a few hours at least.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 15 August.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be shown live on British television.

Previous meetings

Real Madrid 2 Sporting 1
La Liga, November 2016

Real Madrid 5 Sporting 1
La Liga, January 2016

Sporting 0 Real Madrid 0
La Liga, August 2015

Form

Real Madrid: WWWDW

Sporting: DWDLL

Odds

Provided by 888.com

​Sporting: 13/2

Real Madrid: 39/100

Draw: 39/10

