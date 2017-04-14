Real Madrid travel to Sporting Gijon in the hope of extending their lead at the top of La Liga to six points for a few hours at least.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 15 August.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be shown live on British television.

Previous meetings

Real Madrid 2 Sporting 1

La Liga, November 2016

Real Madrid 5 Sporting 1

La Liga, January 2016

Sporting 0 Real Madrid 0

La Liga, August 2015

Form

Real Madrid: WWWDW

Sporting: DWDLL

Odds

​Sporting: 13/2

Real Madrid: 39/100

Draw: 39/10