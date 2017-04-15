Real Madrid travel to Sporting Gijon in the hope of extending their lead at the top of La Liga to six points for a few hours at least.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 15 August.
Where can I watch it?
It will not be shown live on British television.
Previous meetings
Real Madrid 2 Sporting 1
La Liga, November 2016
Real Madrid 5 Sporting 1
La Liga, January 2016
Sporting 0 Real Madrid 0
La Liga, August 2015
Form
Real Madrid: WWWDW
Sporting: DWDLL
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Sporting: 13/2
Real Madrid: 39/100
Draw: 39/10
