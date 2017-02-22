Manchester United’s Europa League campaign continues in the south of France with a last-32 second leg at Saint-Etienne.

Jose Mourinho’s side lead 3-0 on aggregate, courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick in last week’s first leg at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney is one of three players left at home for this trip, with Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian also omitted from Mourinho’s 20-man squad.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 5.00pm on Wednesday 22 February.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 4.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Marcus Rashford: It’s almost a year to the day since the youngster broke into United’s first-team with that hat-trick against Midtjylland at the same stage of this competition.

Rashford’s progression has slowed somewhat, but following suggestions that Mourinho sees him as Ibrahimovic’s long-term replacement and a goal against Blackburn, he will enter this fixture confident.

Remember when…

These two sides previously met in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977. The leg in Saint-Etienne is remembered for violence in the stands, which was so bad, the return leg had to be played 400km away from Old Trafford, at Plymouth’s Home Park.

Past three-meetings

Manchester United 3 Saint-Etienne 0

​Europa League, February 2017

Manchester United 2 Saint-Etienne 0

Cup Winners’ Cup, October 1977

Saint-Etienne 1 Manchester United 1

Cup Winners’ Cup, September 1977

Form guide

Saint-Etienne: WLWLL

Manchester United: DWWWW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Saint-Etienne: 47/20

Manchester United: 11/9

Draw: 9/4