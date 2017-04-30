Sulley Muntari was booked after reporting racist abuse before walking off the field of play in protest.

The former Portsmouth midfielder, now of Pescara, asked the referee to stop the game after being subjected to a torrent of racist abuse during his side’s 1-0 loss at Cagliari on Sunday

The referee apparently did not hear the chants and instead chose to book Muntari for dissent prompting the 32-year-old to leave the field in protest.

Pescara went on to finish the game with 10 men and manager Zdenek Zeman was critical of the referee’s handling of the incident.

"Muntari asked the referee to intervene, but he did not do it," he said after the game. "We talk so much about racism, but then we just move on.

“This happened to Muntari who has played in Italy for several years - we want to change the mentality.

"He left the field because of the chants, but we should not have to take justice into our own hands."