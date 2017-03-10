Thiago Motta has been accused of hitting a fan with his car as Paris Saint-Germain players and their families were threatened by fans on their return from Barcelona.

The stunning defeat in Spain has prompted a furious reaction back home with the club confirming players were insulted and had their cars vandalised as supporters waiting to confront the team at Bourget Airport created an "extremely hostile and aggressive climate".

They said one person was struck by a car during the incident, which is now the subject of a police investigation.

The Ligue 1 side said it strongly condemned the behaviour of the supporters involved, who were incensed that Unai Emery's team had blown a 4-0 first-leg lead to crash out of Europe.

A statement from the club read: "On Wednesday night, upon their return from Barcelona, the Paris St Germain players were confronted and threatened by several individuals at Bourget Airport, despite the club and authorities reinforcing security.

"These individuals verbally insulted the players before vandalising their cars. Several vehicles were damaged.

"In this extremely hostile and aggressive climate, all vehicles were escorted to ensure the safe passage of the players, their families and club staff members. One individual was struck by a car trying to escape the crowd that was physically threatening the players and their families.

"A police investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

"The club, and all those present, have informed the investigators of their readiness to help the investigation, to get to the bottom of this regrettable incident.

"The club strongly condemns the actions and behaviour of the individuals in question."