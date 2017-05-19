Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel will hold talks over his future at the end of the season, chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed.

Tuchel took over at the Westfalenstadion after Jurgen Klopp left in 2015 but has seen his relationship with Watze deteriorate in recent weeks following the Dortmund bus attack on 11 April.

"We will sit down after the season and discuss how things will continue," Watzke revealed.

Dortmund play their final match of the Bundesliga season on Saturday when they face Werder Bremen.

The side can finish no higher than third but should results go against them, the former Bundesliga champions could slip into fourth.

Tuchel has been linked with a move away from the club, prompting speculation that the German could be targeted as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Former Borussia Monchengladbach boss Lucien Favre, who steered Nice to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 this season, has been tipped to fill Tuchel’s boots should the German walk away.

Tuchel’s relationship with Watzke took a turn for the worst after the former claimed neither he nor his players were consulted about whether they should play the Champions League quarter-final home tie against Monaco, less than 24 hours after the side’s bus were subject to a series of explosions.

Watzke denied the claim and said he had been left annoyed by Tuchel’s comments.