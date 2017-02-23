Ten-man Tottenham knocked out of Europa League after failing to find way past plucky Gent

Most of Tottenham’s players were heroic last night, playing brilliantly and to the physical limit against Gent at Wembley. But Dele Alli was not, getting sent off for a disgraceful first-half tackle, and, as such, Spurs are now out of Europe.

Even with 10 men Spurs were by far the better team here but they only drew 2-2 on the night. They dominated Gent and for 20 minutes in the second half they were 2-1 up and just one goal away from a place in the last-16. But the task was too much for them and when Jeremy Perbet scored on the break in the final minutes the tie was over. The players looked devastated to be out of Europe, after giving so much for no reward.

Tottenham had rescued their season at Craven Cottage last Sunday, beating Fulham 3-0 and looking like a team would could seriously challenge on three fronts. They wanted to start this game in exactly the same way, even going back to the 3-5-2 system with which they played their best football at the turn of the year.

Tottenham bid to defend a Gent corner-kick ( Getty )

The strange thing is that it worked so well, despite what happened afterwards. Spurs were brilliant for most of the first half, playing exactly the type of fast, aggressive football that Pochettino demands of them. They got the ball forward and wide quickly, they got crosses into the box and did not give Gent a second to think.

It was no surprise when Spurs took the lead, levelling the tie, after just 10 minutes. Eric Dier, back in the side after a rest, played a hopeful ball down the right wing into space. Three Gent defenders were under it, they all left it to each other and Christian Eriksen picked it up. Through on goal, he tucked a disguised finish into the net.

For the next 10 minutes, Spurs threw everything at Gent in pursuit of the lead. Dele Alli skewed a shot wide, then appealed for a penalty when his effort hit Thomas Foket on the arm. Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen got into threatening positions and the second goal felt inevitable.

Gent players celebrate after Harry Kane's own goal leveled the score at 1-1 ( Getty )

Then Spurs’ big push collapsed. Gent won a disputed corner with Toby Alderweireld which Stefan Mitrovic won at the far post. His header looped the ball back towards goal. Harry Kane got up to head it away but the ball flew off his head and into the net.

Spurs needed two more goals to go through. A hint of desperation snuck into their play, snatching at shots from the edge of the box rather than playing the right pass.

When that anxiety bubbled over it ended Spurs’ European season. Alli, annoyed about losing the ball and not getting a free-kick, took out his frustration on the shin of Brecht Dejaegere. It was a tackle so bad that the red card he was given felt barely sufficient. It was shocking for its irresponsibility, both to Dejaegere’s career but also to Spurs’ Europa League campaign. They needed two goals in the second half and had 10 men to do it.

Dele Alli is shown red ( Getty )

And yet despite everything that was lined up against them, Spurs were ferocious in pursuit of their unlikely target. Kane and Eriksen gave it their all as the new front two, chasing lost causes, running in behind, looking like two players desperate not to wake up on Friday morning with a stake in the draw. Eriksen set up Kane who flashed wide, and then the England striker went even closer with a header.

Spurs needed extra legs so Pochettino turned to Heung-Min Son, pinning Gent even further back, and his cross set up another goal-mouth scramble.

It was a heroic effort, exhausting the players, but eventually it was rewarded. Spurs pushed Gent so far back that they had no-one on the edge of their own box. Eriksen touched the ball back to Victor Wanyama, who had time to pick his spot and put the ball in the far corner.

Victor Wanyama's goal handed Spurs brief hope ( Getty )

Wembley erupted but there was more to do. Still Spurs continued to push, Mitrovic nearly heading into his own goal from a corner. Spurs gave up space on the break and Moses Simon should have subsequently ended the game but he missed his header.

That was the sign that the Spurs siege was ending, their 10 men had given their all but they could not keep the energy up. They kept bodies forward and the next time Gent broke they killed the tie. Kalifa Coulibaly ran forward, holding off Jan Vertonghen, trying to square the ball. Eric Dier got in the way but it found its way to substitute Jeremy Perbet. His shot deflected off the unfortunate Dier, rolling past Hugo Lloris and in.

Tottenham (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Dembele (Winks, 75), Wanyama, Davies (Son, 64); Eriksen; Kane, Alli

Gent (3-4-3): Kalinic; Gigot, Mitrovic, Gershon; Foket, Dejaegere (Verstraete, 56), Esiti, Saief; Simon (Perbet, 75), Coulibaly, Milicevic

MoM Kane

Rating 7