Tottenham Hotspur have dropped the price of tickets for their upcoming Europa League game against Gent at Wembley to as low as £5.

The club could even keep the top tier of the national stadium shut as they look to avoid playing the game in front of large sections of empty seats.

Tottenham’s final Champions League game against CSKA Moscow attracted 62,000 fans to Wembley – a significant decrease from the 85,000 supporters who turned out for the home fixtures against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at which point the club still remained within Europe's elite competition.

After drawing Gent in the first knockout round of the Europa League, club officials are aware that they may struggle to fill the Wembley stadium.

Spurs take on the side on 23 February 2017 – seven days after the first leg in Belgium.

As such, the club have only released 50,000 tickets for the game on levels one and two of the national stadium. Level three will only be opened should there be enough demand.

Adult season tickets holders and members, together with concessions, will be able to buy tickets for as little as £5.

General sale tickets are priced at between £10 and £25.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted after his side’s Champions League exit last month that it was important the side continued to play their European fixtures at Wembley in preparation for next season during which Spurs will play all of their league games at the stadium.

Speaking in November, he said: “We need to make it our home and it's a good opportunity to play our next game at Wembley [against CSKA] and then to play the Europa League games there, if we have the possibility to play Europa League.

“Because, next season, we need to play 19 [Premier League] games, and cups, and European competition [at Wembley].

“We need to make Wembley our home and it's a great opportunity to play. We will play at Wembley.”