Tottenham Hotspur intend to join Manchester United in the Europa League’s last-16, but they must first negotiate their way past Gent.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit after Jeremy Perbet’s goal handed an advantage to the Belgium Pro League side.

Danny Rose is still missing with a knee injury, though the full-back is nearing a return, while Erik Lamela also remains sidelined.

Follow live updates on our blog below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

When is the match?

The match will take place on Thursday 23 February at Wembley, where Tottenham are playing all their European fixtures this season.

What time is kick-off?

It will start at 8.05pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Alternatively, you can follow The Independent's live blog for minute-by-minute updates.

Player to watch

Moussa Sissoko: First-team opportunities have been few and far between for the former Newcastle United winger since he arrived at White Hart Lane last summer.

With reports suggesting he could leave for Italy earlier this week, the 27-year-old will be keen to impress if handed a start on Thursday.

Form guide

Tottenham: WDWLLW

Gent: DWDLWD

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Tottenham: 27/100

Gent: 21/2

Draw: 9/2