Real Madrid can go four points clear at the top of La Liga with a win against struggling Valencia at the Mestalla on Wednesday night.

Rivals Barcelona currently sit one point behind Zinedine Zidane’s men but with two extra games in hand, Real have the chance to reconsolidate their grasp on the league.

Gareth Bale made a scoring return to the side in Saturday's win over Espanyol, but the Wales international is only named among the substitutes.

Valencia, meanwhile, start Simone Zaza up front, after the former West Ham United striker scored against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.

What time is kick-off?

The match gets under way at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 22 February.

Where is it?

Today's La Liga clash takes place at the Mestalla Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports 1 will be providing coverage. Alternatively, follow live updates from our blog.