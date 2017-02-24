Key information…

Real Madrid will seek to avenge their shock 2-1 loss to struggling Valencia on Sunday night, as they travel to play sixth-place Villarreal.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and you can watch it live on Sky Sports 1.

Predicted line-ups…

Villarreal (4-4-2): Asenjo; Mario, Musacchio, Ruiz, Costa; Castillejo, Trigueros, B Soriano, R Soriano; Soldado, Pato.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Marcelo, Pepe, Ramos, Carvajal; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale.

Best stat…

Gareth Bale played his first official game with Real Madrid at Villarreal and scored with his first shot on target.

It’s a big game for…

Real need Marcelo to have a good game ( Getty )

Marcelo: The Brazil full-back was quick to front-up after Real's surprise loss to Valencia. "We started very poorly and there can be no excuses for it," he said.

"We did all we could to at least have got a draw, but we conceded two daft goals and we must learn from our mistakes."

Real will hope that Marcelo, one of their more experienced players, will deliver a vastly improved performance against Villarreal. When he is on form, he is the best attacking full-back in the world.

Player to watch…

Bale could be in line for a start ( Getty )

Gareth Bale: Bale started on the bench against Valencia, as Zidane looks to carefully reintegrate him into the first-team without aggravating his injury.

But James was particularly poor in the shock defeat, being quickly hauled off for the Welshman and it's hard to see Zidane leaving Bale out of his starting XI any longer.

Form guide…

Villarreal: WDDLWW

​Real Madrid: DWWWWL

Odds…

Villarreal to win: 75/19

Real Madrid to win: 7/10

Draw: 56/19