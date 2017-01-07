It’s a big game for…

Jonathan Dos Santos: The Mexican midfielder will be welcoming his former employers to the El Madrigal for the second time, having scored in the only time he’s played them there, in a 3-1 loss. After growing up through the ranks of the Barca academy, he’ll be looking to prove them wrong for selling him.

Best stat

14: Barcelona haven’t lost to Villarreal in 14 games, with the Catalan club last succumbing to defeat back in 2008, when Villarreal recorded a 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

Remember when…

In only the fourth meeting between the two clubs they played out an entertaining 4-4 draw. Villarreal raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes at El Madrigal courtesy of two goals from Victor and a strike from Javier Calleja. Patrick Kluivert netted a goal either side of the break before Rivaldo levelled proceedings for Barcelona. Five minutes later the hosts restored their lead but in the closing moments Kluivert completed his hat-trick to claim a point for his side.

Player to watch…

Neymar: The silky Brazilian loves playing against Villarreal, netting eight times in his last seven games against the club. However, Neymar hasn’t been in a rich vein of goalscoring form this term and will be looking to rack up a few in this fixture.

Past three meetings…

Villarreal 2 (Bakambu, Mathieu O.G) Barcelona 2 (Rakitic, Neymar)

La Liga, March 2016

Barcelona 3 (Neymar 2, Suarez) Villarreal 0

La Liga, November 2015

Villarreal 1 (Dos Santos) Barcelona 3 (Neymar 2, Suarez)

Copa Del Rey, March 2015

Form guide

Villarreal: DWWWDL

Barcelona: DWWWWL

Vital information

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Sunday 8 January

TV: Live on Sky Sports 2

Odds

Villarreal to win: 11/2

Barcelona to win: 11/20

Draw: 3/1