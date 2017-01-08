It’s a big game for…

Jonathan Dos Santos. The Mexican midfielder will be welcoming his former employers to the El Madrigal for the second time as a Villarreal player. After growing up through the ranks of the Barca academy, he’ll be looking to prove them wrong for selling him.

Best stat…

14. Barcelona haven’t lost to Villarreal in 14 games, with the Catalan club last succumbing to defeat back in 2008, when Villarreal recorded a 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

Jonathan Dos Santos in action for Villarreal ( Getty )

Remember when…

In only the fourth meeting between the two clubs they played out an entertaining 4-4 draw. Villarreal raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes at El Madrigal courtesy of two goals from Victor and a strike from Javier Calleja. Patrick Kluivert netted a goal either side of the break before Rivaldo levelled proceedings for Barcelona. Five minutes later the hosts restored their lead but in the closing moments Kluivert completed his hat-trick to claim a point for his side.

Player to watch…

Neymar. The silky Brazilian loves playing against Villarreal, netting eight times in his last seven games against the club. However, Neymar hasn’t been in a rich vein of goalscoring form this term and will be looking to rack up a few in this fixture.

Past three meetings…

Villarreal 2 (Bakambu, Mathieu O.G) Barcelona 2 (Rakitic, Neymar), La Liga, March 2016

Barcelona 3 (Neymar 2, Suarez) Villarreal 0, La Liga, November 2015

Villarreal 1 (Dos Santos) Barcelona 3 (Neymar 2, Suarez), Copa Del Rey, March 2015

Neymar has become one of the world's top players at Barcelona (Getty)



Form guide…

Villarreal: DWWWDL

Barclona: DWWWWL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 19:45, Sunday 8th January

TV: Live on Sky Sports 2

Odds…

Villarreal to win: 11/2

Barcelona to win: 11/20

Draw: 3/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)