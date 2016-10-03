Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid are not a club in crisis despite being held to a fourth consecutive draw against Eibar on the weekend.

The reigning European Cup holders began the season with four wins from four but were denied a record 17 league victories in a row after being held at home to Villarreal.

Since then they have dropped points away to Las Palmas and at home to Eibar in La Liga, as well as drawing 2-2 away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, despite twice taking the lead.

Real have started to look disjointed in recent games and only Gareth Bale’s 50th La Liga goal prevented Los Blancos falling to a first defeat of the season and losing their unbeaten league run, which stretches back to February.

And despite accepting things must change, Zidane is adamant it is no time to panic, with his side only losing two games since he took charge in January.

"This is not a crisis - this is just October, we mustn't go crazy about this," he said after Real’s latest disappointing draw.

"We did not play in the first half and our opponent did play well. The second half was much better, but this is something we are saying too often at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Gareth Bale for Real's equaliser (Getty Images)

"We will analyse things again, and when they come back from the international break we must change. We can't go on like this.

"I don't believe we lacked creativity.

"It is not clever play we are missing, it is intensity. We don't win enough of the 50-50 balls."