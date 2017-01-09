Manchester United have drawn Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round which sees former Old Trafford coach Warren Joyce return to his old club.

Joyce left his position as co-manager of the Manchester United reserves team in November 2016 to join Wigan as head coach at the DW Stadium.

This will be the first time the 51-year-old has returned to Old Trafford in a professional capacity since leaving.

As for United, Jose Mourinho's men have been handed another comfortable home fixture in England's oldest competition which is likely to see the side progress through to the fifth round.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a favourable home tie against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

Spurs have yet to win a domestic trophy under manager Mauricio Pochettino but given their rise to prominence in recent years, the side will feel this could be their year.

Chelsea will face Brentford in a west-London derby at Stamford Bridge while Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

Arsenal can expect an away game against either Premier League rivals Southampton or Championship club Norwich.

The Emirates FA Cup trophy ( Getty )

Derby and Leicester have been drawn against one another in a rare Midlands clash between the two teams.

The two have not met since January 2014 in a game in which the Foxes won 4-1 at home.

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln's reward would be a home clash with Championship promotion chasers Brighton.

FA Cup fourth-round draws:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City