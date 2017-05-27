Chelsea's hopes of winning the double died on Saturday as Arsenal stunned the Premier League champions at Wembley.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring after just four minutes with a goal that was initially ruled out for offside. But after a short discussion between Anthony Taylor and his linesman, the goal was given.

Diego Costa equalised for Chelsea late in the second-half, after Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

But the league champions were only back on level terms for three minutes as Aaron Ramsey raced down the other end of the pitch to score, ensuring that Arsenal's distinctly underwhelming league campaign ended in glory.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

Chelsea finally run out of gas

Conte's team were not at their best ( Getty )

Against Arsenal, Chelsea finally ran out of gas. Whether their Premier League heroics finally caught up with them, or whether they simply enjoyed the subsequent title celebrations a little too much, against Arsenal they spent long periods of the game looking as though they were running on empty. Arsenal dominated possession in the first-half and should have scored more than once before the break, and Chelsea were unable to muster up an effective response late on.

Ultimately however, Antonio Conte can still be mightily improved of what he achieved in his debut campaign in English football, and Roman Abramovich will presumably present him with the necessary funds to strengthen next summer. They will need the investment. Conte likes to stick with the same team when possible but the return of European football will mean he has to chop and change on a far more regular basis.

Mertesacker is not finished just yet

Per Mertesacker’s performance in the heart of defence for Arsenal was nothing short of incredible when you consider that he was making his first start of the season. The defender may turn 33 at the start of next season and have suffered more than his fair share of injury problems, but he rolled back the years at Wembley with a commanding display.

His heroics in a three-man defence were all the more impressive given that prior to the match he had candidly admitted: “I haven't played ever in a back three, honestly.” It didn’t matter. The big German was dominant in the air and on hand to snuff out the vast majority of Chelsea's attacks.

Victor Moses’ season ends in shame

Moses was shown a second yellow for diving ( Getty )

Until today, Chelsea had enjoyed an almost flawless season, with Victor Moses even more flawless than most. His transformation from an oft-forgotten squad player into a key component of a title-winning side has been one of the stories of the season, and the Nigerian international fully deserves his place in Antonio Conte’s starting XI.

He didn’t deserve for his season to end in shame. But the wing-back was desperately foolish to throw himself to the floor after bursting into the box late into the second-half, despite already being on a yellow card. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t touch him, and Anthony Taylor correctly showed him a second yellow. It was so harsh on the 26-year-old, but he only had himself to blame.

Wenger’s goalkeeper gamble paid off

How did Arsenal’s supporters react to the news that Arsene Wenger was going to play David Ospina at Wembley, instead of established number one Petr Cech? They panicked. In the end, they had no reason to.

Whether it was a sensible decision to play his number two goalkeeper in a game of such magnitude is a talking point for another day. Because Ospina was brilliant against Chelsea, bravely denying Diego Costa in the first-half and making a fine low save to deny Victor Moses in the second. He had little chance with Chelsea's goal, and then made a match-saving stop minutes later. The Premier League’s loss is the Turkish Süper Lig’s gain.

On their day, Arsenal remain a top team

Wenger has been offered a contract extension by the club ( Getty )

His critics will argue that winning the FA Cup simply doesn’t cut it anymore. Not when Arsenal have finished outside the top four for the first time in two decades. Not when the club were dumped out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich. And not when their top stars still seem hesitant to sign contract extensions.

But this victory also proved that, on their day, Arsenal remain one of the best teams in the country, capable of beating anybody. There is no doubt that Wenger’s reluctance to reveal his future plans negatively impacted on results, but with the announcement of a one or two-year contract extension, the manager can ensure that such speculation does not poison the 2017/18 season.