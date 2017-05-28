Cesc Fabregas has questioned why he was dropped for Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to his old side Arsenal.

The 30-year-old midfielder started four of the Blues last six Premier League games as Antonio Conte masterminded another Stamford Bridge title success.

But Fabregas, who spent eight years at Arsenal before returning to Barcelona in 2011, found himself among the substitutes as Chelsea failed to secure the double following a 2-1 defeat.

1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

A controversial Alexis Sanchez goal opened proceedings for the Gunners, with referee Anthony Taylor over-ruling an offside decision having missed a handball from the Chilean in the build-up.

Diego Costa levelled for a below-par Chelsea after Victor Moses had picked up a second yellow card for diving in the Arsenal box, only to see Aaron Ramsey head home the decisive goal three minutes later.

Fabregas had been introduced in place of Nemanja Matic just after the hour mark, with the Spain international unhappy to have been given a watching brief beforehand.

"I thought I was playing very, very well in the last few months," he said.

"I was in great form and it was a shame I didn't start the game. I was playing very well and the team was winning, scoring a lot of goals and defending well.

"That is football, you have to accept decisions. It is a bad day and a shame because we wanted to win. The most important thing is the team didn't win.

"Sometimes it is all about the coach's decision. I don't think I could have done much more this season, it is the coach's decision and you have to respect that.

Fabregas started on the bench for Conte ( Getty )

"I'm sure he wants the best for the team and if he thinks that is the way to go you have to go with it, we are a team. It is between him and me. I have nothing against Antonio, he has done a fantastic job.

"Of course every player wants to play more, it is in the genes of a winner and I am one of them. I'm here for whatever the team needs and I have shown that during the season."

Fabregas started just 15 games for Chelsea across the entire campaign and refused to rule out a move away from the club this summer.

Conte's men were outplayed on Sunday (Getty)



Asked if his lack of game-time has made him think about leaving, he said: "Not necessarily, but in football you can never say never.

"Anything can happen but I have always said I feel very, very loved by the fans here and every time I have played I have shown I can play at the top level in this team. It is all about trying to change the manager's decision.

"It is still a good season. We go home with a bad taste because of what has happened but for sure we would rather win the Premier League than the FA Cup."

Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal future after FA Cup win

Fabregas was roundly jeered by the Arsenal half of Wembley as he made his way on to the pitch, but he has backed former boss Arsene Wenger to continue, with the Frenchman's future set to be decided at a board meeting on Tuesday.

"I will speak about his legacy when he stops training," Fabregas said of Wenger.

"I don't think that is the case (at the moment), I think he can manage for a long time. Let's not take anything away from Arsenal, they were better than us and reacted well against 10 men.

"They scored and it made it very difficult because we were tired, the pitch is big and they have good passers of the ball."

